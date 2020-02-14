Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. 2,134,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

