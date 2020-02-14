Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uniqure stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $7,788,420. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

