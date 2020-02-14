Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:UIS opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.52. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unisys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unisys by 199.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Unisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

