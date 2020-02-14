Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

