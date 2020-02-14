Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 276,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of UHT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,348. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
