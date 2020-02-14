Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 276,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,348. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.