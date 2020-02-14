Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 129,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,486. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

