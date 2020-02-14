Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

