Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Announces Earnings Results

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UROV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,873. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

