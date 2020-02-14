UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 37500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.81 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.1789474 earnings per share for the current year.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

