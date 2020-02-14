US Bancorp DE Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $72.91. 306,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

