US Bancorp DE Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 457,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,648. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

