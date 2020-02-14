US Bancorp DE Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $99,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

