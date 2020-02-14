US Bancorp DE Sells 709 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after buying an additional 2,120,802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,829,000 after buying an additional 426,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after buying an additional 2,797,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,664,000 after acquiring an additional 88,879 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.05. 124,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

