USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 14th

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of UITB stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

