USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $55.08, approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.