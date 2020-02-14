USDK Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $67.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.03511099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00249898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00148446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

