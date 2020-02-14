USDQ (USDQ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $5,161.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00438188 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005585 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012552 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

