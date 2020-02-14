USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.7% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. USDX has a total market cap of $711,147.00 and approximately $1,504.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,117 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

