USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 161,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 1,666,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,623. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.