USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.75. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

