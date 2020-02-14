USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after purchasing an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 190,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

