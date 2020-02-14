USS Investment Management Ltd Has $532.95 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 5.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $532,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

