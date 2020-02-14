USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.43% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $73,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 360,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE EDU traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.