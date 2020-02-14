USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Assurant worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $142.54. 13,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $140.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

