USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 179,877 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,877 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.26% of CME Group worth $188,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of CME traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.22. 66,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,615. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

