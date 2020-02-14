USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 484,193 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484,193 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Amphenol worth $139,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

NYSE APH traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,184. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.