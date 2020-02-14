USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $158,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $31.58 on Friday, reaching $1,991.52. 69,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,698. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

