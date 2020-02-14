Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

VALU opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.38. Value Line has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALU. BidaskClub upgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4,848.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

