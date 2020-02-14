ValuEngine Lowers Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) to Hold

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 217,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.55.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

