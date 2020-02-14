ValuEngine Upgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TGNA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

TGNA stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

