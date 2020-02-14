VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,834,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,238,000. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 400,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,085,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 3,134,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,958,190. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.