Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 335,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

