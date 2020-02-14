Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.