Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $187.13 and a 1-year high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.