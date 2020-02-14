Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $185.68. 94,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.