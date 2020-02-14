Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.