Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 320,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,025. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.60%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

