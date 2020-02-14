VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.89

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $41.55. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 11,566,530 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

