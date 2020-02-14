Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 211,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 448,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,062. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

