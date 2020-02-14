Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.44

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 144715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

