Vereit (NYSE:VER) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vereit’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

VER stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,592,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vereit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Vereit by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

