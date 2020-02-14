VeriBlock Market Cap Achieves $3.93 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $16,073.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 852,251,072 coins and its circulating supply is 574,261,712 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

