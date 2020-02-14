Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.09. Verso posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,490. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Verso by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verso by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 16.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

