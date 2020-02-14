Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 3,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.