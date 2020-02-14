Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,059. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $100.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

