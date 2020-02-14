Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 86,698 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.46% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $55,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,645 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

