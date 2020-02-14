Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $52,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 617,053 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 672,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,147. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

