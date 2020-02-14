Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of BankUnited worth $49,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

