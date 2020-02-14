Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.59 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 12,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

