Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.67% of NetGear worth $51,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NetGear by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in NetGear by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NTGR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

